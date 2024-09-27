Short Interest in Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF) Declines By 52.5%

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the August 31st total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 560.0 days.

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Price Performance

Shares of XIAXF opened at $0.15 on Friday. Xiabuxiabu Catering Management has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.

About Xiabuxiabu Catering Management

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Chinese hotpot restaurants in the People's Republic of China. It owns and operates restaurants under the Xiabuxiabu brand name, and restaurants under the Coucou brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

