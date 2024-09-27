Short Interest in Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF) Declines By 52.5%

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the August 31st total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 560.0 days.
Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Price Performance
Shares of XIAXF opened at $0.15 on Friday. Xiabuxiabu Catering Management has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.
About Xiabuxiabu Catering Management
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Xiabuxiabu Catering Management
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiabuxiabu Catering Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.