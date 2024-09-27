Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 107.7% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Yara International ASA Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of YARIY stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.