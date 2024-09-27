Short Interest in Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF) Decreases By 52.6%

Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the August 31st total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.1 days.
Yuexiu Property Stock Performance
YUPRF stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Yuexiu Property has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72.
About Yuexiu Property
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yuexiu Property
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Yuexiu Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yuexiu Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.