Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance

YUEIY stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Yue Yuen Industrial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.2065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

