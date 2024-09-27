VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Receives $16.19 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.19.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on VF from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus raised VF to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on VF from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on VF from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised VF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

VFC stock opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82. VF has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $20.69.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. VF had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that VF will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

VF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.40%.

Insider Activity at VF

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 15,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,972.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of VF by 8.9% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 50.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of VF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 106,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 137,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About VF

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

