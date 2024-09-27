Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Receives $647.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $647.78.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $767.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,920.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,920.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:TMO opened at $619.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $602.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $581.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Free Report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.