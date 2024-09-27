Brokerages Set Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Target Price at $4,064.21

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,064.21.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,590.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,718,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Booking by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,865,949,000 after acquiring an additional 21,969 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Booking by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 358,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Booking by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 275,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,268.94 on Tuesday. Booking has a 1 year low of $2,733.04 and a 1 year high of $4,272.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,777.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,741.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $37.62 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 176.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

