Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives $8.56 Average PT from Analysts

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.98.

SWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth $292,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at $756,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,129,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

