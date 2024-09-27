Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives $69.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALRM. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

ALRM stock opened at $54.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average of $64.85. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $585,711.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,391. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 584.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Alarm.com by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 95,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter worth approximately $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

