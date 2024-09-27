Brokerages Set The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Target Price at $200.72

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.63.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hershey from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Hershey alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hershey

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,531,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,531,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,951,000 after buying an additional 29,246 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 100,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,890 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $972,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $190.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Hershey has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $211.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.07.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.31%.

About Hershey

(Get Free Report

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.