Analysts Set Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Target Price at $166.00

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.00.

WLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Westlake from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Westlake from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Westlake from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of WLK opened at $150.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Westlake has a 12 month low of $112.77 and a 12 month high of $162.64. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Westlake during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake by 8,400.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Westlake by 66.7% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

