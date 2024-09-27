Brokerages Set Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Target Price at $8.82

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

