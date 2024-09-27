Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives $6.61 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.61.

LAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

