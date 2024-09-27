Raymond James Comments on Cameco Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Cameco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

CCJ stock opened at $48.06 on Thursday. Cameco has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.23 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth $73,125,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $31,131,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Cameco in the second quarter worth about $32,740,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,319,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,324,000 after buying an additional 452,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,987,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,653,000 after buying an additional 437,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

