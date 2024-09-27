Wedbush Comments on East West Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for East West Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.02. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.17 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stephens raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EWBC

East West Bancorp Price Performance

EWBC opened at $81.21 on Thursday. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $49.59 and a 52-week high of $89.75. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.98.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,343.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,343.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $166,411.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,111.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,346 shares of company stock worth $1,108,160 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.