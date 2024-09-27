Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Global Payments Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Global Payments in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.72. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $11.07 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.21 EPS.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Global Payments from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $97.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.61. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 115,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.