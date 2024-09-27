Brokers Offer Predictions for Stitch Fix, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Stitch Fix in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair analyst D. Carden expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $3.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.36.

Stitch Fix Stock Up 11.5 %

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $309.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22.

Insider Activity at Stitch Fix

In other news, Director Katrina Lake sold 537,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $2,690,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Katrina Lake sold 537,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $2,690,405.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony Bacos sold 42,381 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $175,033.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 627,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,462.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 626,663 shares of company stock worth $3,101,692 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,994,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 34.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 9,273,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,920 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 286.2% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,950 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,432,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 465,900 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 673.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 516,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 449,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

