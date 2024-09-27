Raymond James Weighs in on Trilogy Metals Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trilogy Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Trilogy Metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01).

Separately, TD Securities lowered Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Trilogy Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TMQ opened at C$0.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$105.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.69. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.34 and a 52 week high of C$0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 30.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

