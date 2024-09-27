Wolfe Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELVFree Report) – Analysts at Wolfe Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Elevance Health in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research analyst J. Lake now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.79 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.76. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $37.25 per share. Wolfe Research also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q2 2025 earnings at $11.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $41.69 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $57.82 EPS.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELVGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.04 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ELV. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 target price (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Baird R W raised Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.29.

NYSE ELV opened at $520.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Elevance Health has a one year low of $431.38 and a one year high of $567.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $535.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $529.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 41.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,093,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,805,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

