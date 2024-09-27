Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives $81.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.25.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.83.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

