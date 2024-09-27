Brokerages Set Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Target Price at $13.92

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $268,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,341,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,077.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $790,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,022.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $268,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,341,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,077.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 135,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 105,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PEB stock opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.84. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $16.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.42). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $397.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.92%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.