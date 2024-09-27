Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives $22.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLMN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLMN

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 61.90% and a net margin of 0.70%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,454.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.