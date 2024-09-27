AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives $194.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.75.

AN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company.

AutoNation stock opened at $178.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.82 and a 200-day moving average of $166.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.78. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $123.81 and a 52 week high of $197.18.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,794,659.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $17,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,880,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,777,090.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,959 shares of company stock valued at $39,346,744. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $42,748,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in AutoNation by 696.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 39,515 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $1,430,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

