Analyzing Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) and FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (OTCMKTS:FLYLF)

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Free Report) and Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of Ducommun shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Ducommun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get FLYHT Aerospace Solutions alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and Ducommun”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLYHT Aerospace Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ducommun $776.33 million 1.23 $15.93 million $1.19 54.62

Profitability

Ducommun has higher revenue and earnings than FLYHT Aerospace Solutions.

This table compares FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and Ducommun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLYHT Aerospace Solutions N/A N/A N/A Ducommun 2.95% 6.79% 3.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and Ducommun, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLYHT Aerospace Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Ducommun 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ducommun has a consensus target price of $71.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.23%. Given Ducommun’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ducommun is more favorable than FLYHT Aerospace Solutions.

Summary

Ducommun beats FLYHT Aerospace Solutions on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

(Get Free Report)

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time; FLYHT-WVSS-II, a mounted aircraft sensor that detects and reports water vapour; AFIRS Edge, provides AID functions to supply aircraft's data to the flight deck for EFB applications; FleetWatch, offers configurable fleet situational awareness platform; FuelSense, provides insight to an airline's management and usage of fuel; and ClearPort, a clear view into the status of an aircraft. The company also provides two-way text messaging to the flight deck through the multi-control display unit (MCDU) or an iPad application; AFIRS voice, a private satcom communication channel to the flight deck. It serves in the United States, Mexico, Asia, China, the Middle East, Canada, Australia, Africa, Europe, and South/Central America. The company was formerly known as AeroMechanical Services Ltd. and changed its name to FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. in May 2012. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Ducommun

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies. The segment also supplies engineered products, including illuminated pushbutton switches and panels for aviation and test systems; microwave and millimeter switches and filters for radio frequency systems and test instrumentation; and motors and resolvers for motion control. In addition, this segment provides engineering expertise for aerospace system design, development, integration, and testing. The Structural Systems segment designs, engineers, and manufactures contoured aluminum, titanium, and Inconel aero structure components; structural assembly products, such as winglets, engine components, and fuselage structural panels; aerodynamic systems; and metal and composite bonded structures and assemblies comprising aircraft wing spoilers, large fuselage skins, rotor blades on rotary-wing aircraft and components, flight control surfaces, engine components, ammunition handling systems, and magnetic seals. It serves commercial aircraft, military fixed-wing aircraft, military and commercial rotary-wing aircraft, and space programs, as well as industrial, medical, and other end-use markets. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

Receive News & Ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.