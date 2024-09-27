Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) vs. Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Head to Head Contrast

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) and Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Heartland BancCorp pays an annual dividend of $3.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Shinhan Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Heartland BancCorp pays out 30.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shinhan Financial Group pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Shinhan Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heartland BancCorp and Shinhan Financial Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland BancCorp $104.83 million 2.77 $19.52 million $9.94 14.49 Shinhan Financial Group $19,510.39 billion 0.00 $3.49 billion $6.07 7.32

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland BancCorp. Shinhan Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland BancCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

7.5% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Heartland BancCorp and Shinhan Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland BancCorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Shinhan Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Heartland BancCorp currently has a consensus price target of $122.50, suggesting a potential downside of 14.93%. Given Heartland BancCorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heartland BancCorp is more favorable than Shinhan Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland BancCorp and Shinhan Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland BancCorp 17.89% N/A N/A Shinhan Financial Group 12.23% 7.16% 0.58%

Summary

Shinhan Financial Group beats Heartland BancCorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland BancCorp



Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services. In addition, the company offers online banking, treasury management, credit and debit card, and mobile wallet services. Further, it provides education planning, insurance, wealth management, and retirement planning services. Heartland BancCorp was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

About Shinhan Financial Group



Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting; securitization and derivatives services comprising securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; business expansion financing and consulting services; and working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets consisting of foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company offers real estate trust, investment advisory, venture business investment, life and non-life insurance, trust account management, securities brokerage, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. Additionally, it provides transaction history inquiries and fund transfers, opening letters of credit, trade finance, payment and collection management, sales and acquisition settlement, business-to-business settlement, sweeping, pooling, ERP interface, host-to-host banking, SWIFT SCORE, and cash and liquidity management service. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

