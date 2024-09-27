Analyzing Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) and POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET)

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of POET Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of POET Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

Risk and Volatility

POET Technologies has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies N/A -221.25% -171.60% Applied Optoelectronics -34.84% -19.82% -10.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares POET Technologies and Applied Optoelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for POET Technologies and Applied Optoelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Applied Optoelectronics 0 2 2 0 2.50

POET Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential downside of 22.39%. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential downside of 7.16%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than POET Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares POET Technologies and Applied Optoelectronics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $116,261.00 2,403.28 -$20.27 million ($0.49) -9.20 Applied Optoelectronics $206.94 million 2.78 -$56.05 million ($1.82) -8.14

POET Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Optoelectronics. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Optoelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Applied Optoelectronics beats POET Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POET Technologies

(Get Free Report)

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, optical coherence tomography for medical devices, and virtual reality systems markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Applied Optoelectronics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television, telecom equipment manufacturers, fiber-to-the-home, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.