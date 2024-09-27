Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 0.5% Following Insider Selling

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $10.98. Approximately 13,832,149 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 40,197,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Specifically, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $969,996.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,319,162.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Barclays raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,277,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550,489 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 714.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $277,046,000 after acquiring an additional 22,194,018 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937,605 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,602,629,000 after buying an additional 4,467,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 153.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,430,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

