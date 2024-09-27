Touchstar (LON:TST) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.47), with a volume of 139101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.37).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Touchstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,750.00%.

Touchstar Stock Up 7.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,375.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 99.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 95.54.

About Touchstar

Touchstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds rugged mobile computing devices under the Touchstar brand in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also supplies, installs, and maintains software applications and hardware solutions for mobile applications in the transport, logistics, and access control industries.

