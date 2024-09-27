Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 444 ($5.95) and last traded at GBX 424.40 ($5.68), with a volume of 41936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425 ($5.69).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Avingtrans’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Avingtrans’s payout ratio is 2,631.58%.

Avingtrans Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 392.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 393.05. The stock has a market cap of £138.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2,210.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Activity at Avingtrans

About Avingtrans

In other news, insider Stephen McQuillan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 360 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,820.57). 23.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avingtrans plc engages in the provision of engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

