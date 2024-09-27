Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) vs. Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Head-To-Head Review

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) and Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers National Banc and Piraeus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers National Banc 19.50% 14.55% 1.09% Piraeus Financial N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.7% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Piraeus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers National Banc $170.30 million 3.23 $49.93 million $1.45 10.10 Piraeus Financial N/A N/A N/A ($0.83) -5.13

This table compares Farmers National Banc and Piraeus Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Farmers National Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Piraeus Financial. Piraeus Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers National Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Farmers National Banc and Piraeus Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers National Banc 0 2 1 0 2.33 Piraeus Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.01%. Given Farmers National Banc’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Farmers National Banc is more favorable than Piraeus Financial.

Summary

Farmers National Banc beats Piraeus Financial on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services. The company also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, employee benefit plans, and retirement services; property and casualty insurance products and services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Canfield, Ohio.

About Piraeus Financial

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, Other, and NPE Management Unit segments. The company offers saving, current, term, blocked, guaranteed, and other deposits; retail lending products, such as mortgages, consumer, personal, and other retail loans, as well as credit cards; and corporate lending for large corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as for public sectors. It also provides financial advisory services, such as planning, development, research, reorganization, assessment, business strategy, acquisitions, sales, mergers and restructuring of companies, and private insurance issues; wealth and asset management, safekeeping of securities, clearing and settlement of securities, fixed income, foreign exchange, treasury services, stock exchange, corporate factoring, financial and operating leasing, and digital banking products and services. In addition, the company offers pension plans; yachting, shopping center, hotel, property, city link areas, and real estate portfolio management services; insurance agency, land and real estate property development, and construction services; boat vehicles, cars, and equipment trading; real estate purchase, sale, and rental services; consulting and training services; financial, telecommunication, and information technology software services; advertising agency services; debt securities issuances; mutual fund and venture capital fund management services; commercial debt assessment and collection services; and special purpose vehicles for securitization of corporate, mortgage, and consumer loans. Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. was formerly known as Piraeus Bank S.A. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

