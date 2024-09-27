Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $95.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Performance Food Group traded as high as $78.88 and last traded at $78.67, with a volume of 130015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.50.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PFGC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Performance Food Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $596,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,152,310.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Performance Food Group news, insider Scott E. Mcpherson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $1,866,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,863 shares in the company, valued at $11,185,774.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $596,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,152,310.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,075 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 884 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.30.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.75%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.