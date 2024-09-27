Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05).

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Integra Resources

Integra Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ITRG stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.43. Integra Resources has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $1.13.

Institutional Trading of Integra Resources

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Integra Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Integra Resources worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.