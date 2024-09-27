BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $16.00 Per Share

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Bloom Burton boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioSyent in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $16.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for BioSyent’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

BioSyent stock opened at C$11.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.54. The company has a market cap of C$127.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.91. BioSyent has a 12 month low of C$7.75 and a 12 month high of C$11.45.

BioSyent ( CVE:RX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$8.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.80 million. BioSyent had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 21.14%.

In related news, insider FAX Capital Corp. sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$5,025,000.00. In related news, Director Seyed Ahmad Ashrafi sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$25,404.00. Also, insider FAX Capital Corp. sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$5,025,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 502,920 shares of company stock worth $5,057,064 in the last three months. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

