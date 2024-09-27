FY2024 EPS Estimates for Fireweed Metals Corp. Decreased by Analyst (CVE:FWZ)

Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fireweed Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Cormark also issued estimates for Fireweed Metals’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Ventum Financial upped their price target on shares of Fireweed Metals from C$2.30 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Fireweed Metals Price Performance

Shares of FWZ stock opened at C$1.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$244.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.07. Fireweed Metals has a 1-year low of C$0.92 and a 1-year high of C$1.44.

Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Fireweed Metals Company Profile

Fireweed Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, and silver, as well as gallium and germanium deposits. The company owns an interest in the Macmillan Pass project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Gayna River project situated in Northwest Territories, Canada.

