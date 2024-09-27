FY2024 EPS Estimates for Rio2 Limited Decreased by Analyst (CVE:RIO)

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Rio2 in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Rio2’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$1.10 price objective on shares of Rio2 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Rio2 Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of RIO stock opened at C$0.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 24.96 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Rio2 has a 1-year low of C$0.16 and a 1-year high of C$0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$200.72 million, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 2.35.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Rio2

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

