Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.89 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.89 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.84. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share.

GILD has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.06.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $83.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $103.46 billion, a PE ratio of 230.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,732,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,404,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,147 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,497,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,189,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,281 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,246,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,486,296,000 after buying an additional 1,589,240 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,227,000 after buying an additional 2,350,550 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,414,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,743,000 after buying an additional 93,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,002,940. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

