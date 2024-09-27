FY2024 EPS Estimates for Meridian Mining UK Societas (TSE:MNO) Decreased by Analyst

Meridian Mining UK Societas (TSE:MNO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meridian Mining UK Societas in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Raymond James has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Price Performance

MNO opened at C$0.42 on Thursday. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 12-month low of C$0.25 and a 12-month high of C$0.61.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It explores for manganese, gold, copper, silver, and tin deposits. The company’s flagship property is the Cabaçal copper-gold project located in the state of Mato Grosso, Brazil.

