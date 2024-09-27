FY2024 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Increased by Raymond James (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – Raymond James upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.51. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $23.97.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

