FY2024 EPS Estimates for Brown & Brown, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brown & Brown in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.60. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s FY2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

BRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Shares of BRO opened at $102.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 330.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $36,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

