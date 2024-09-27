Raytech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RAY) Short Interest Update

Raytech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the August 31st total of 145,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 142,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Raytech Price Performance
Shares of RAY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,955. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.31. Raytech has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $6.04.
About Raytech
