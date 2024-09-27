Brokerages Set Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Target Price at $152.17

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.17.
A number of brokerages recently commented on GRMN. StockNews.com downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 2.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 17.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 5.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:GRMN opened at $174.83 on Tuesday. Garmin has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $184.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00.
Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.
