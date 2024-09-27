Analysts Set Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Price Target at $127.25

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.64.

CHH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $132.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $134.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.05.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $435.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.29 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 3,953.67% and a net margin of 15.42%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

In related news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $1,632,410.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,330.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $1,632,410.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,171 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,330.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $1,206,709.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,709,646.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,383 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,504,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,119,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,927,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

