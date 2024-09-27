Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Receives $6.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altus Power stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $521.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Altus Power has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $52.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. Altus Power had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 2.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altus Power will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

