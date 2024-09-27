Brokerages Set ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Target Price at $25.56

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.56.

ACAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,548.00, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.40. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $32.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.95 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 3.43%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 31,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $485,094.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,560.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $145,679.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,264.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 31,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $485,094.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,560.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,014 shares of company stock worth $779,494 over the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.