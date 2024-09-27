Brokerages Set Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) PT at $25.56

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on LTH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities raised their target price on Life Time Group from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

In other Life Time Group news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $74,646,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,166,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,880,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $13,572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,929,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,804,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $74,646,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,166,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,880,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Life Time Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,479,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,562,000 after purchasing an additional 78,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Life Time Group by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,658,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,728,000 after purchasing an additional 770,766 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Life Time Group by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,117,000 after purchasing an additional 553,881 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Life Time Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,268,000 after purchasing an additional 430,779 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,544,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LTH opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.87. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $667.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.92 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Life Time Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

