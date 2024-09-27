Analysts Set PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Target Price at $78.17

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.17.

PRCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

PRCT stock opened at $79.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.03.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 58.73%. The company had revenue of $53.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 13,305 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,016,102.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 317,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,248,849.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $2,062,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,928,880.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,892 shares of company stock worth $12,134,665. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. Creative Planning acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,651,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 349,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,344,000 after acquiring an additional 71,930 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 38,013 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 2nd quarter worth $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

