AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives $10.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Maxim Group cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,692.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.47. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.85%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

