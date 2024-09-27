Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives $23.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several brokerages have commented on IOVA. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,747,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after buying an additional 54,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,227.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,109,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.63. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $18.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.04% and a negative net margin of 1,343.27%. The business’s revenue was up 12969.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

