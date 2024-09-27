Brokerages Set Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Target Price at $464.57

Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $464.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $497.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $510.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.01. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $339.96 and a 1 year high of $552.30.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.01. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.73% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 24.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 16,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.54, for a total transaction of $8,621,117.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 396,384 shares in the company, valued at $203,955,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total value of $1,023,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,242,955.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 16,755 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.54, for a total value of $8,621,117.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 396,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,955,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,209 shares of company stock worth $16,564,666. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 1,359.6% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 93,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,813,000 after purchasing an additional 86,932 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Murphy USA by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 74,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,660,000 after buying an additional 62,688 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth about $24,493,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,949,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 990.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 16,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

