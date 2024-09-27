Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives $154.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $162.06 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $113.94 and a 52 week high of $165.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.57.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

